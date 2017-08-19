News / World

Trump not first president to vacation in New Jersey

A small building known as the President Garfield Tea House is seen in Long Branch, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. The hut is made from railroad ties that were used to transport a wounded President Garfield from the local train station to his cottage in Long Branch; at one time the owner of the hut hosted tea parties inside. President Donald Trump is spending nearly three weeks in New Jersey at his golf club, but he's far from the first U.S. president to summer in the Garden State. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — President Donald Trump is not the first president to vacation in New Jersey.

His 19th century predecessors sought relief at the New Jersey shore from Washington's swamp-like summers before air conditioning.

Most stayed in Long Branch, not far from where the parents of Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner have a home.

The city constructed a railroad spur to President James Garfield's cottage when the nation's 20th president decided to convalesce from an assassin's bullets in 1881. Some 200 men pushed his rail car up an incline. But Garfield died there after only 200 days in office.

Ulysses S. Grant, Franklin Pierce, Benjamin Harrison, Chester Arthur, Rutherford Hayes, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson and Warren Harding also vacationed in New Jersey.

