Whale stranded in western Washington state beach freed

SEATTLE — Officials say a 24-foot (7.3-meter) juvenile
NOAA Fisheries in a statement Saturday says workers freed the whale during high tide late Friday by digging a shallow trench and using a shore-anchored pulley system attached to a harness placed on the whale.
Officials say the pulley system turned the whale seaward at high tide and after some uncertain moments the whale started swimming.
Experts say the whale that likely stranded on Tuesday remained alert and tried to free itself several times during previous high tides.
Experts say the whale is 1 to 2 years old and in fair condition.
