1979 Klan-Nazi attack survivor hopes for a 'justice river'

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — It's been almost 40 years since five people marching through a black neighbourhood in Greensboro were killed by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis.

The Rev. Nelson Johnson still has a faded scar on his left arm, left by a Nazi who attacked him.

Now the violence surrounding the march by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the death of a young woman hit by a car, have brought the events of Nov. 3, 1979, in sharper focus for Johnson.