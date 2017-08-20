1979 Klan-Nazi attack survivor hopes for a 'justice river'
A
A
Share via Email
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — It's been almost 40 years since five people marching through a black
The Rev. Nelson Johnson still has a faded scar on his left arm, left by a Nazi who attacked him.
Now the violence surrounding the march by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the death of a young woman hit by a car, have brought the events of Nov. 3, 1979, in sharper focus for Johnson.
He says he hopes tragedy will be transformed into triumph and form a 'justice river.' One sign of that is an apology that the Greensboro City Council issued last week after the attack in Virginia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Spike belt used to stop truck driving dangerously while pulling stolen camper
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder in death of man in Nova Scotia
-
Girl taken to Halifax hospital by LifeFlight helicopter after ATV rollover
-
Bitterness lingers 75 years after Dieppe: ‘My father always felt that they had been sacrificed’