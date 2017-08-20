America still in turmoil a year after Kaepernick's protest

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest is still causing debate a year later as the embattled athlete looks for a chance to play again.

Fans supporting Kaepernick are threatening boycotts and protests during the upcoming NFL season if he isn't on a team's roster. However, some sports fans say he shouldn't have sat or kneeled during the national anthem, while others say the lack of a job is more about his talent.

At least three NFL clubs have openly discussed the idea of signing Kaepernick, but he has yet to sign a contract with training camps well underway.