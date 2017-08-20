News / World

America still in turmoil a year after Kaepernick's protest

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, kneels during the National Anthem before an NFL preseason football game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego. What started as a protest against police brutality has mushroomed a year later into a divisive debate over the future of a football player who refused to stand for the national anthem and now faces what his fans see as blackballing for speaking out in a country roiled by racial strife. The once-rising star and Super Bowl quarterback has been unemployed since March, when he opted out of his contract and became a free agent who could sign with any team. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest is still causing debate a year later as the embattled athlete looks for a chance to play again.

Fans supporting Kaepernick are threatening boycotts and protests during the upcoming NFL season if he isn't on a team's roster. However, some sports fans say he shouldn't have sat or kneeled during the national anthem, while others say the lack of a job is more about his talent.

At least three NFL clubs have openly discussed the idea of signing Kaepernick, but he has yet to sign a contract with training camps well underway.

He has become a symbol of the clash of celebrity, sports and social issues as more people invoke his name to debate thorny issues of patriotism and race.

