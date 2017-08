CAPERS ISLAND, S.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued eight boaters from a grounded 21-foot recreational boat near an island located about 15 miles north of Charleston, South Carolina.

The Coast Guard command centre in Charleston received a call early Saturday advising that the boat had run aground on a sandbar near Capers Island. A helicopter crew hoisted four boaters and took them to Mount Pleasant Regional Airport. The rescue crew returned and hoisted the four remaining boaters.