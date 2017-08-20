Florida man killed in wrong-way crash on New Jersey Turnpike
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Authorities say a Florida man driving the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike was killed when his SUV crashed head-on into another vehicle.
State police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mount Laurel area. They say 21-year-old Michael Jones, of Port Richey, was
It's not yet known why Jones was
Authorities say a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both Jersey City residents, were in the other SUV. They were being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but further details haven't been released.
A stretch of the northbound lanes were closed for about an hour.