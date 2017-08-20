Iraqi forces begin operation to retake Tal Afar from IS

BAGHDAD — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Aabadi says the operation to retake the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, from the Islamic State group has begun.

Al-Abadi says IS fighters inside the town have "no option" but to surrender or die.

Tal Afar and the surrounding area is one of the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq after victory was declared in July in Mosul, the country's second-largest city.

The town, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) east of the Syrian border, sits along a major road that was once a key IS supply route.