Kasich: WH staff churn hampering Trump agenda

WASHINGTON — Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich says President Donald Trump needs to stop the staff chaos at the White House and "settle it down."

Strategist Steve Bannon last week became the latest top White House official to be shown the door. In seven months in office, Trump has dismissed a national security adviser, a chief of staff, two communications directors and a press secretary, among others.

Kasich is among those who fear the staff churn is hampering Trump's ability to notch a major legislative victory.