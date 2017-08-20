Kentucky jail inmates fight with guards, set fire

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Officials say inmates at a Kentucky jail fought with prison guards and set fire to items before being restrained and removed.

The Boyd County Detention Center says in a news release that the disturbance involved 10 maximum-security inmates in a cell block Saturday night.

The statement says the inmates forced their way out of a cell door but were still contained in a secure hallway. The inmates stacked blankets, toilet paper, mail and other flammable items against both entry doors and set them on fire.

After officers regained entry into the hallway, the fires were extinguished and the inmates were restrained. The statement says injuries in the incident were minor.