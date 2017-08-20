Man arrested vandalizing Indianapolis Confederate monument

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man who they say damaged a Confederate monument at an Indianapolis park with a hammer.

Marion County Jail records show 30-year-old Anthony Ventura was being held Sunday on a charge of criminal mischief.

Police arrested him Saturday afternoon in Garfield Park on the city's south side, where a 35-foot (11-meter) tall granite tower has plaques listing the names of 1,616 Confederate prisoners who died while held at the city's Camp Morton.

Police say the hammer blows chipped pieces off of the monument.