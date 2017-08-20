Mexico reports more than 100 migrants 'rescued'

MEXICO CITY — Police in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz say they've rescued at least 115 Central American migrants, and local news media say they were found packed into a truck.

Veracruz police say the migrants found Saturday in the municipality of Alto Lucero have been receiving medical attention. They gave no details.

The Televisa network and the newspaper El Universal said the migrants were found in a truck and many of them were reported dehydrated.