Mexico reports more than 100 migrants 'rescued'

A boy looks out the window of a private bus used by Mexican authorities to transport a large group of Central American migrants to a migrant detention facility in Veracruz, Mexico, late Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Authorities say they rescued at least 115 migrants in Veracruz, a Mexican state located along the traditional route Central American migrants take to the U.S. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

MEXICO CITY — Police in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz say they've rescued at least 115 Central American migrants, and local news media say they were found packed into a truck.

Veracruz police say the migrants found Saturday in the municipality of Alto Lucero have been receiving medical attention. They gave no details.

The Televisa network and the newspaper El Universal said the migrants were found in a truck and many of them were reported dehydrated.

The state that stretches along much of the Gulf coast is a commonly used route for migrants trying to reach the U.S.

