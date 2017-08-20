New Hurricane Kenneth forms in Pacific

MEXICO CITY — A new hurricane has formed far off Mexico's Pacific coast, while people in the Caribbean are keeping watch for the possible reemergence of a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Kenneth formed Sunday. It was centred about 1,225 miles (1,970 kilometres ) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was headed westward at about 15 mph (24 kph).

Maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph (120 kph) and it's expected to grow stronger as it moves across open water.