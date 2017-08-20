Plenty at stake in jury selection for Menendez trial
NEWARK, N.J. — A lengthy criminal investigation that has put U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez in the crosshairs of a federal corruption indictment — and placed Democrats in peril of losing a key seat — will ultimately rest in the hands of 12 residents from New Jersey, a state he's represented in Congress for more than two decades.
A pool of prospective jurors will assemble for questioning starting Tuesday that will lead to 12 jurors and four alternates for an expected two-month trial scheduled to begin Sept. 6.
FACTS OF THE CASE
Prosecutors allege Menendez used his position to lobby on behalf of the business interests of Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen in exchange for gifts that included vacation trips to Paris and the Dominican Republic. Melgen is on trial with him and both maintain their innocence.
Menendez has argued his actions were protected legislative activities and that there never was a quid pro quo arrangement with Melgen, whom he has described as a close friend.
"I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to bring this to closure, to seek vindication, and I expect that our system of justice will work and that I will be vindicated," Menendez told The Associated Press last week.
Melgen was convicted earlier this year on Medicare fraud in a separate trial. Menendez wasn't implicated in that case, but part of the indictment charges him with interceding on behalf of Melgen in a Medicare dispute.
"I would think he would want to steer away from older jurors who would be potentially hurt if the government's theory is correct, if they thought their insurance was being compromised," said Alan Zegas, a veteran
DEBATING 'OFFICIAL ACTS'
The heart of the government's case focuses on a series of meetings and interactions Menendez had with, among others, then-Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and acting Medicare administrator Marilyn Tavenner.
Jurors will have to weigh whether those fall under the category of "official acts" under a law whose definitions have shifted in the wake of a 2016 Supreme Court ruling in the case of former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell.
Prosecutors likely will seek jurors "who are smart, who are sophisticated and who appreciate the way the world works," said Adam Lurie, a former federal prosecutor.
SENATE SEAT IN THE BALANCE?
The broader political implications of the trial shouldn't be ignored during jury selection, said Lee Vartan, a former assistant U.S. attorney.
If Menendez is convicted and steps down or is forced out of the Senate — a move that would require a two-thirds majority vote — before Gov. Chris Christie leaves office Jan. 16, the Republican would pick a successor. The seat is up for election next November. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy has a large lead in polls ahead of his Republican challenger in the race to replace Christie.
"Whether people think he's innocent or guilty, maybe they can't stomach having a Republican governor appointing a Republican to a Democratic seat," Vartan said. "I would want to know that."
Republicans have a 52-48 edge in the Senate, but their slim majority is one of the factors making pushing Trump's agenda difficult. An attempt to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health law fell by one vote last month.
Attorneys also might take a deep dive into where Menendez's strongest political support, or opposition, lies in the state when considering jurors, Vartan said.
