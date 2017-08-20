Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus interstate crash

EASTON, Pa. — Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

State police say the rig's front end collided with the rear of the bus around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township. Police said the bus overturned and landed on its side.

Police say the crash caused several injuries. All 26 people on the small, private bus were taken to hospitals, but the extent of injuries wasn't immediately available. There were no reports of injuries to the truck driver.