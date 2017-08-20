Syria's Assad reject security co-operation with the West
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian President Bashar Assad has blasted the West, rejecting any security
Assad's defiant comments on Sunday come at a time when his troops are gaining ground around the country and many countries have ceased calling for him to step down.
In a speech before dozens of Syrian diplomats in Damascus, Assad praised Russia, Iran, China and Lebanon's Hezbollah for supporting his government during his country's six-year civil war.
He said Syria will look east when it comes to political, economic and cultural relations.
Assad said recent deals to de-escalate violence in Syria are good to reduce the bloodletting but vowed not to give the opposition in politics what it failed to gain through arms.