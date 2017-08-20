Tensions rise within Yemen's rebel alliance

SANAA, Yemen — A long-simmering power struggle between Yemen's Shiite rebels and a former president has burst into the open, threatening to undermine their alliance against the internationally-recognized government and its Saudi-led backers.

Armed men suspected of links to the rebels on Sunday tore up poster portraits of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and his son and one-time heir Ahmed in Sanaa, Yemen's capital.

The vandalism took place in a part of the city where Saleh's Popular Conference party is due to hold celebrations on Thursday marking the 35th anniversary of its founding.