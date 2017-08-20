The Latest: Anti-immigration protesters rally at beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — The Latest on a demonstration against illegal immigration at California's Laguna Beach (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

A group of a few dozen anti-immigration demonstrators and a slightly larger group of counter-protesters have gathered at Laguna Beach.

A heavy police presence is keeping the two sides separated.

The anti-immigration group America First! is cordoned off on a small patch of sand for its planned rally. The group says Sunday evening's gathering focuses attention on what it says are victims who have died because of DUI crashes and gang-related crimes from people living illegally in the U.S. Organizers say the rally also protests "cheap labour " from those here illegally.

About 100 yards away, counter-protesters are holding signs saying "Immigrants Welcome" and "Love Not Hate."

Both sides are toting American flags

A few feet away from the groups, beachgoers were obliviously soak up the last bit of sun, playing volleyball and swimming.

The main road to the beach was lined by barricades for hundreds of yards

___

10:10 a.m.

A demonstration against illegal immigration is planned for California's Laguna Beach, a day after hundreds of counter-protesters marched against racism in the coastal city.

Counter-demonstrators are expected. Police have said they'll be out in force to prevent violence.

A large crowd gathered Saturday at the beach south of Los Angeles for what was called a peace and unity rally. Marchers held signs with slogans like "Unity over division, love over hate."