The Latest: US warship sailing on own power after collision

SINGAPORE — The Latest on the collision between a U.S. Navy ship and a merchant ship near Singapore (all times local):

9 a.m.

The USS John S. McCain is sailing on its own power after colliding with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The Navy also says injuries to personnel on board and the extent of damage to the ship are still being determined.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.