US, Canada, Mexico pledge quick work to update NAFTA

WASHINGTON — U.S., Canadian and Mexican negotiators are pledging to work quickly to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 23-year-old pact that President Donald Trump has called the worst trade deal in history.

Wrapping up the first round of NAFTA renegotiation talks Sunday, the three countries said they planned to meet again in Mexico Sept. 1-5, in Canada in late September and back in the United States in October.

They did not offer details on the substance of the five-day talks.