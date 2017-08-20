Veterinarian team to treat dogs near Chornobyl disaster site
BOSTON — An animal welfare group based in Boston is helping provide medical treatment to dogs near the site of the 1986
The international group Four Paws says it has sent a veterinarian to join a team of others who are neutering and vaccinating dogs in Ukraine. It's part of an effort organized by the Michigan-based
An explosion at
The group says neutering limits their population growth and increases chances of survival during winters. Vaccinating stray dogs can protect power plant workers who come into contact with them.