Woman fined $20K for phoney bomb threat to day care centre
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A lawyer must pay a $20,000 fine for making a bomb threat to a day care
Jacqueline Jones of Syracuse pleaded guilty Friday to
Prosecutors say the threat caused fear and chaos in the day care, where there were 70 children.
Jones was sentenced to a year of probation and a $20,000 fine, but avoided jail time. Prosecutors had recommended six months in jail.
