1 killed in helicopter crash in southern Russia

MOSCOW — Russian emergency officials say a private helicopter has crashed in southern Russia, killing its pilot.

The Robinson R66 helicopter crashed into a mountain on Monday near Maly Utrish just outside Anapa on Russia's Black Sea coast. The Tass news agency quoted local emergency officials as saying that the helicopter was only carrying its pilot, who died in the crash.

The helicopter was flying from Anapa to Abrau-Durso, a seaside resort, when it went down.