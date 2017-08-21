2 stabbing victims rescued on boat off Florida coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two men who reportedly were stabbed on board their fishing vessel off Florida's Gulf coast.

In a news release, Coast Guard officials said they were notified Sunday night that two crew members of the commercial vessel Bill B were stabbed by a third member of the crew about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) south of Pensacola.

Coast Guard crews hoisted the men to a helicopter and took them to Pensacola Baptist Hospital. Officials say one crew member was in stable condition, while the other was listed in critical condition.

A boat crew from the Coast Guard detained the third crew member and towed the boat to Perdido Pass, Alabama.