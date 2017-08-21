Appeals court revives suit over US military base in Japan
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit that seeks to block construction of a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan.
The suit by the Center for Biological Diversity argues that U.S. officials failed to adequately consider the base's effects on the Okinawa dugong, an endangered marine mammal that resembles a manatee.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the
The 9th Circuit sent the case back to a district court for further proceedings.
