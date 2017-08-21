Artist 'Yulier P' detained in Cuba, told to erase murals

HAVANA — A Cuban street artist says he was detained by police and told to erase the 200 or so murals he has painted throughout the country.

Artist Yulier Rodriguez Perez tells The Associated Press that authorities insisted he will be charged with damaging property if he does not remove whimsical images that have attracted widespread attention.

Rodriguez began painting abstract paintings on decrepit buildings and walls about three years ago. They stood out in a place where graffiti is rare and nearly all posters and murals feature political slogans or revolutionary figures. Authorities seemed to tolerate the works that he signed "Yulier P."