Baltimore prosecutor: 3rd video shows suspect police acts

BALTIMORE — Prosecutors say a third video from a Baltimore police officer's body-worn camera shows questionable activity by police.

Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's state's attorney, said in a news release Monday that the video was recorded in June. She says it was reported as a re-enactment of the seizure of evidence.

Mosby says police notified her of the video this month. Prosecutors identified about 100 criminal cases that have been and or will be affected by the video. Forty-three of those cases were dropped.

Mosby's office dismissed 34 cases that relied on the testimony of one or more officers in a bodycam video. Defence attorneys said the video showed evidence being fabricated.