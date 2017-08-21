Bergdahl chooses to have trial heard by judge and not jury

RALEIGH, N.C. — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is choosing be tried by a judge — not a military jury — on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.

Bergdahl's lawyers told the court in a filing last week that he's choosing to have a trial by judge alone, rather than a panel of military members.

He faces charges of desertion and misbehaviour before the enemy at his trial scheduled for late October.

Defence lawyers have questioned whether Bergdahl could have gotten a fair trial by a military jury because of negative comments made by President Donald Trump when he was campaigning.