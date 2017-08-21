Charter defines role of Macron's wife - still not first lady

PARIS — The office of French President Emmanuel Macron has published a charter detailing the role his wife will play during his term, a first in France but a step down from his initial plan to give Brigitte Macron a budget and legal status as first lady.

The Charter of Transparency published on Monday states that there will be no formal budget for the endeavours of the president's wife. Macron dropped the idea after a recent petition opposing it secured more than 280,000 signatures.

France does not have a formal title or role for the spouses of its presidents.

The new charter proposes a dossier for Brigitte Macron that includes liaising with civil society in areas such as education, health, disability issues and culture.