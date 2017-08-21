Charter defines role of Macron's wife - still not first lady
PARIS — The office of French President Emmanuel Macron has published a charter detailing the role his wife will play during his term, a first in France but a step down from his initial plan to give Brigitte Macron a budget and legal status as first lady.
The Charter of Transparency published on Monday states that there will be no formal budget for the
France does not have a formal title or role for the spouses of its presidents.
The new charter proposes a dossier for Brigitte Macron that includes liaising with civil society in areas such as education, health, disability issues and culture.
Macron had promised a formal role for her, initially aiming for formal first lady status.