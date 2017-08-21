Economists see only slight impact from Fed bond trimming
WASHINGTON — Business economists believe that the Federal Reserve's long-awaited move to start reducing its massive bond holdings will push long-term bond rates up, but most think the impact will be fairly modest.
A National Association for Business Economics survey released Monday found that 41
About one-fourth saw an increase of three-fourths of a percentage point to a full percentage point in the 10-year note. Only 11
The policy survey summarized the responses of 184 of the association's members surveyed from July 18 to Aug. 2.