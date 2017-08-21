Ex-Serbian militiaman convicted of lying for US citizenship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal prosecutors say a former Serbian militia member charged with killing a Bosnian Muslim couple in 1994 faces up to 10 years in prison and losing his U.S. citizenship after lying to obtain it.

They say 57-year-old Alexander Kneginich of Crown Point, Indiana, was convicted Friday of fraudulently obtaining U.S. citizenship in 2007 by denying he had ever been charged with a crime while he faced murder charges in Bosnia and Herzegovina stemming from the slayings during the Bosnian conflict. He admitted the deception earlier this month during a guilty-plea hearing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.