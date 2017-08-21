Florida rally: Hundreds seek removal of Confederate monument

BRADENTON, Fla. — Several hundred Black Lives Matter supporters have protested in one small Florida city, demanding the removal of a Confederate monument in front of a courthouse.

The protest began Monday evening in the Gulf Coast city of Bradenton. It also drew a smaller number of people who want the monument to stay.

City leaders placed plywood around the monument in recent days, after a similar debate in Charlottesville, Virginia, led to a violent neo-Nazi protest that left one dead.