German authorities: no sign far-right group planned attacks

BERLIN — German federal prosecutors say their investigation into a small group of far-right extremists has yielded no evidence they were planning attacks on police, asylum-seekers and Jews, although they're still being probed on weapons violations.

Prosecutors say in a statement Monday their investigation confirmed that Karl Burghard B., a 66-year-old German whose last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws, had an "extreme right world view."

They also say the suspects had been gathering weapons and establishing a "secure retreat" to prepare for "domestic disorder and the outbreak of the third world war" they believe is coming.