German nationalists try reviving migration as election topic

BERLIN — Germany's anti-immigrant AfD party is pushing to make the influx of migrants into the country a major election issue as it battles with flagging support before the Sept. 24 vote.

More than 1 million migrants entered Germany in 2015-2016. Alternative for Germany leaders Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel told reporters Monday that had led to an overwhelmed educational system and an "Islamization of society," among other issues.

The AfD's support has dropped to 7 per cent in the most recent polls from double that at the height of the immigration crisis.