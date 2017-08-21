Hours for NYC's Caribbean festival shifted to fight violence

New York City officials have shifted the start time of a pre-dawn festival celebrating Caribbean culture and are taking other security precautions in an effort to stem violence ahead of the West Indian Day Parade.

J'ouvert (joo-VAY') usually begins at 4 a.m. on Labor Day on the streets of Brooklyn but will start this year at 6 a.m. Revelers will have to pass through metal detectors, and no alcohol or backpacks will be allowed.

Police say the precautions are similar to security during New Year's Eve in Times Square.