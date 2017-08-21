Jerry Lewis, Hollywood survivor, showman, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — Jerry Lewis epitomized what it meant to be a survivor in Hollywood.

Through ups and downs in popularity, health troubles and weight fluctuations and the sorts of seismic shifts that take place over decades in the entertainment industry, Lewis always figured out a way to battle back, to reinvent himself, to stay relevant. It's what enduring stars know how to do instinctively; perhaps it's that very drive that makes them stars in the first place.