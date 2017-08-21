Lebanon says it helped foil plot to down plane in Australia

BEIRUT — Lebanon's interior minister says the country's police intelligence played a major role in foiling a plot to bring down an Emirati passenger plane that was supposed to take off from Australia.

Nouhad Machnouk told reporters Monday that four Lebanese-Australian brothers, including one who is in detention in Lebanon, had plotted to blow up the plane with a bomb hidden inside a large Barbie doll.

Australian authorities have said they thwarted a credible terrorist plot to down an airplane by smuggling a device onboard. They have provided few details, including the precise nature of the threat or any airlines involved.