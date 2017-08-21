Markets Right Now: US stocks waver between gains and losses

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. stocks indexes wavered between small gains and losses in midday trading on Wall Street.

Several companies were moving on deal talk Monday.

Herbalife jumped 11.1 per cent after saying it had held talks to be taken private.

Fiat Chrysler rose 7.3 per cent after Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors said it is considering making an offer to buy Fiat Chrysler's Jeep unit.

The market is coming off of two straight weeks of losses.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,427.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4 points at 21,680. The Nasdaq composite edged down 6 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,209.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.19 per cent .

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in early trading on Wall Street, but some companies were moving on deal talk.

Herbalife jumped 9.3 per cent in early trading Monday after saying it had held talks to be taken private.

Fiat Chrysler rose 4.8 per cent after Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors says it is considering making an offer to buy Fiat Chrysler's Jeep unit.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,426.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points to 21,671. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points to 6,220.