Markets Right Now: US stocks waver between gains and losses
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Major U.S. stocks indexes wavered between small gains and losses in midday trading on Wall Street.
Several companies were moving on deal talk Monday.
Herbalife jumped 11.1
Fiat Chrysler rose 7.3
The market is coming off of two straight weeks of losses.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,427.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4 points at 21,680. The Nasdaq composite edged down 6 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.19
9:35 a.m.
Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in early trading on Wall Street, but some companies were moving on deal talk.
Herbalife jumped 9.3
Fiat Chrysler rose 4.8
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,426.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points to 21,671. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points to 6,220.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.18