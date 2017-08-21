Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of killing 3 girls

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation of a man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and two cousins, all under the age of 10.

The Washington Post reports that 25-year-old Antonio Williams interrupted a court hearing Monday in a Maryland suburb of Washington and repeatedly shouted, "I am not the one you're looking for!"

The victims were 6-year-old Nadira Withers, Williams' sister; 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree, both of Newark, New Jersey. They were found dead Friday in the home of Nadira's mother.

Williams' outburst was followed by a shouting match between family members in the courtroom.