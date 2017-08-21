No one hurt after plane emergency lands on a Florida highway
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say no one is hurt after a single-engine plane caught fire during its emergency landing on a Florida highway, which closed traffic in both directions.
Local news outlets report the pilot decided to land Sunday night near John Anderson Highway in Flagler Beach. Florida Highway Patrol says a responding trooper found the aircraft in an eastbound lane on State Road 100 shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Stevan Locki and his passenger, 34-year-old Brandi Lee Bishop, were examined by medical personnel but suffered no injuries.
Troopers say the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a separate investigation.