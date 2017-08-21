No one hurt after plane emergency lands on a Florida highway

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say no one is hurt after a single-engine plane caught fire during its emergency landing on a Florida highway, which closed traffic in both directions.

Local news outlets report the pilot decided to land Sunday night near John Anderson Highway in Flagler Beach. Florida Highway Patrol says a responding trooper found the aircraft in an eastbound lane on State Road 100 shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The 35-year-old pilot of the 1968 Mooney M20C said it began losing all power after refuelling at Flagler Executive Airport as its engine and electronics onboard failed midflight.

Stevan Locki and his passenger, 34-year-old Brandi Lee Bishop, were examined by medical personnel but suffered no injuries.