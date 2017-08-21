Paul Ryan: Leaders must push beyond 'passions of the moment'

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the nation's leaders "have an obligation" to steer the country past what he calls "the passions of the moment."

The Wisconsin Republican's remarks come after President Donald Trump drew bipartisan criticism for saying "both sides" were responsible for the deadly clash between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ryan doesn't mention Trump in his written statement.

Ryan says the notion that everyone's equal sets the U.S. apart.

Ryan says "those of us entrusted with the privilege to serve and represent the American people have an obligation to challenge us to push beyond the passions of the moment."

He adds: "The words we use and the attitudes we carry matter."