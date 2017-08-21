Putin appoints new Russian ambassador to US

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin has appointed a former deputy defence minister as Russia's new ambassador to the United States.

The Kremlin said on Monday Putin has replaced Sergei Kislyak, whose tenure ended in July, with Anatoly Antonov, a deputy foreign minister and former deputy defence minister seen as a hardliner regarding the U.S.

The outgoing ambassador played a prominent role the controversy over Russia's possible involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.