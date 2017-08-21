Rhode Islanders gather at history museum for partial eclipse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Even in a state experiencing only a partial solar eclipse, people have lined up hours ahead of time for a viewing party at the Museum of Natural History.

The total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states Monday, starting in Oregon at 1:16 p.m. EDT and exiting near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:47 p.m. EDT.

A partial eclipse will be visible from Rhode Island. The maximum eclipse occurs at 2:47 p.m.

The Museum of Natural History in Providence is hosting a celebration and viewing party. It distributed viewing glasses.

WPRI-TV reports a long line formed Monday morning for the afternoon planetarium show.