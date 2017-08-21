S. Carolina couple welcomes their own Eclipse, a baby girl
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Once upon a time they were falling in love. A South Carolina couple has welcomed a baby girl whom they named for the celestial event that had millions across the country on the edge of their seats.
Freedom Eubanks told The Greenville News she feared the
On their way to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Eubanks and her husband, Michael, decided that if their daughter arrived on the day of the eclipse, then that would be her name.
Baby Eclipse was born at 8:04 a.m., weighing 6-pound, 3-ounces and with a full head of hair.
Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com