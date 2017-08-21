Scholars: Refuse to bow down to China censorship pressure

BEIJING — Scholars have started an online petition to urge Cambridge University Press to restore more than 300 politically sensitive articles removed from its website in China after a request from authorities.

The petition circulating among academics calls on CUP to turn down censorship requests from the Chinese government.

The petition says that it is "disturbing ... that China is attempting to export its censorship on topics that do not fit its preferred narrative."

By Monday, more than 140 people had signed the 2-day-old petition on change.org.