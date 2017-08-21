Search for missing Army helicopter crew suspended in Hawaii

HONOLULU — Officials have suspended the search for five Army soldiers who were in a helicopter crash during offshore training in Hawaii last week.

A Coast Guard official said Monday that searchers mounted the best search that they could.

Two Black Hawk helicopter crews were conducting training off the western tip of Oahu when one aircrew lost contact with the crew whose helicopter went missing.

Rescuers searched about 68,000 nautical miles but saw no signs of life or of the crew that went missing on Aug. 15.

Searchers found what appeared to be pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet.