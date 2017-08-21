The Latest: Magnitude readings vary widely on Italy quake

ROME — The latest on an earthquake that hit the Italian resort island of Ischia (all times local):

12:25 a.m.

Different seismological agencies are reporting significantly different magnitudes for the earthquake that struck the Italian resort island of Ischia late Monday.

Italy's national vulcanology department gave a preliminary magnitude of 3.6. But the U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 4.3, while the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center had it at 4.5. All of them gave the epicenter just off Ischia at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

While such variances are common, some Italian officials are complaining that the Italian agency's initially low 3.6 magnitude underestimated the power of the quake. Several buildings collapsed in the town of Casamicciola and at least one person was killed.

___

11:55 p.m.

Italian officials say one person has died and seven people are unaccounted for after a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the resort island of Ischia late Monday.

Giovanni Vittozzi of the carabinieri's civil protection department tells Italy's Sky TG24 that several buildings in Ischia's Casamicciola town have collapsed. He says one woman was killed and seven people are unaccounted for.