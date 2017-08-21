The Latest: Bail set at $2M in Montana double homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Latest on charges filed in a double homicide in Missoula (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested last week and made their initial appearances in Justice Court on Monday. Both are charged with deliberate homicide and accountability to deliberate homicide for the deaths of a man and a woman on Aug. 17. They did not enter pleas.

The victims' names haven't been released.

Prosecutors say Pierce and Standingrock tried to destroy the bodies of the victims by putting them in tubs with chemicals that prosecutors say were purchased by Pierce.

11 a.m.

Court records say Pierce's roommate told a confidential informant about the stabbings.