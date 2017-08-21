The Latest: Eclipse moves through Wyoming, drawing thousands

The Latest on the total solar eclipse crossing Wyoming (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming reports lots of people but no problems handling the crowd showing up for the total solar eclipse.

Spokeswoman Denise Germann says there was some traffic congestion but everyone is getting in and finding a place to park.

All backcountry camping permits have been claimed in the park ahead of the eclipse.

The park is just one of two national parks in the nation in the path of the total eclipse.

In order to handle the crowd of people, Grand Teton waived its entrance fees for the day.

8:31 a.m.

The weather is co-operating and people are streaming into Wyoming to get a view of the total solar eclipse.

Mostly sunny skies across the state should provide eclipse viewers with a mostly unobstructed view of the event.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports heavy traffic Monday morning heading north through Cheyenne.

The agency says traffic started picking up in the Cheyenne area at around 3 a.m.

At times, Cheyenne was looking more like Denver with traffic congestion along Interstate 25.

The path of totality, when the moon completely blocks out the sun, starts about 70 miles north of Cheyenne. The path will move across the state, starting in Jackson Hole, passing over Casper and then exiting in the Torrington area.

