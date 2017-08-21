The Latest: New Mexico Christian sect: Abuse claims 'false'

GRANTS, N.M. — The Latest on a New Mexico military-style Christian sect facing child abuse charges (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A New Mexico military-style Christian sect says claims of child abuse and child sexual abuse by leaders are false.

The Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in Fence Lake, New Mexico, said in a statement that allegations "are totally false" and similar to others the group has faced over the years.

A criminal complaint says sect leader Peter Green is facing 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child.

Court records show three other members of the group also were charged with child abuse crimes.

KOAT-TV reports (https://goo.gl/Qtcsnr) all four were arrested Sunday.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps as a hate group.

Its website is laced with anti-Semitic language and anti-gay tirades about same sex marriage.

___

11 a.m.

A leader of a western New Mexico military-style Christian sect with anti-Semitic leanings is facing 100 child sexual abuse charges.

Court records show three other members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in Fence Lake, New Mexico, also were charged with child abuse crimes.

Criminal complaints filed August 15 charge Deborah Green, Peter Green, Joshua Green and Stacey Miller with various crimes as members of the sect, which describes itself as "aggressive and revolutionary for Jesus." One criminal complaint charges Peter Green with 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child.

KOAT-TV reports (https://goo.gl/Qtcsnr) all four were arrested Sunday.