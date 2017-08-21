The Latest: Oregon fairgrounds fill for total eclipse

SALEM, Ore. — The Latest on the solar eclipse in Oregon, Idaho and Washington (all times local):

7:31 PDT:

David Avison of Lake Oswego, Oregon, began looking for a place to watch the eclipse six years ago in 2011.

That's when his wife's British third cousin emailed them to announce they would be visiting for the eclipse. Avison's wife tried to make reservations at a nearby resort that same day but they were already book. Instead, the group took an overnight train Monday from Avison's home in his Portland suburb to the Oregon State Fairgrounds.

Avison drove to the fairgrounds Sunday to get an early spot at the venue.

He says people who want to see the next eclipse in 2024 ought to make reservations now.

___

6:46 PDT:

With just hours to go before a total solar eclipse would reach the Oregon coast, people were streaming into the fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon to view the spectacle on Monday morning.

The sound of Taiko drummers, part of a pre-eclipse show at the fairgrounds, filled the air. Less than 50 miles north in Portland, Oregon, eclipse experts, contest winners, an astronaut and members of the media were boarding an Alaska Airlines charter flight, about to fly two hours southwest in order to intercept the eclipse about 10 a.m. PDT.

Meanwhile thousands of eclipse tourists were gathered in the tiny town of Weiser, Idaho. Among them was Agnese Zalcmane who travelled to the western United States from Latvia so she could be in the zone of totality, watching as the moon's shadow completely covers the sun.